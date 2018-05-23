Things are going to get very hot in Gympie come winter

HOT IN HERE: The Sydney Hot Shots are heading to Gympie in July.

MEET the Sydney Hotshots: toned, fit, washboard abs, cheeky twinkles in the eye - and coming to Gympie soon.

The Sydney Hotshots offer the best party and go-to option for a good old-fashioned Girls' Night Out, Hen's Party or birthday party. Come watch these multi-talented men tear off their fantasy costumes and whisk willing audience members onto the stage for the time of their lives! Girls will blush, women will scream, and husbands will be left at home...

With performers from London, Vegas, Rio, Barcelona and Sydney - all trained at the Hotshots headquarters The Vegas Lounge in the heart of Sydney - these guys are undeniably the most captivating performers you'll see this year.

Their brand-new show Secret Fantasies is a two-hour, non-stop, exciting male cabaret show. It features chart-topping music of all genres performed in group and solo routines. It's an exciting, interactive spectacular: highly regarded by women who appreciate charismatic performers.

The Sydney Hotshots are renowned for their high-powered dance routines, spectacular lighting, unique costumes and blend of sex appeal, humour, games and BIG personalities.

Their drop-dead gorgeous physiques and warm personalities have made the Hotshots favourites as guests for television appearances, including the Midday Show, Sunrise, Good Morning New Zealand and countless radio programmes and newspapers all over Australia and New Zealand.

Expect all-new choreography, competitions, a wide range of hit music and classic cameos from our Hot as Hell Fireman, the sensual and sensitive Officer and a Gentleman and so much more.

They will be at the Gympie RSL Club on July 12. Inquiries phone 5482 1018.