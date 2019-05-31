Menu
Police are asking people to keep an eye out for suspicious behaviour following a series of number plate thefts in the Gympie region.
Thieves targeting number plates in Gympie region

scott kovacevic
31st May 2019 7:50 AM
POLICE are asking residents to keep an eye out for suspicious behaviour following a series of number plate thefts in the Gympie region over the past week.

Between May 24-29 four reports of licence plates being stolen from cars have been made, with three taken from CBD car parks and the other from Chatsworth.

One of the stolen plates was personalised.

"Offenders are taking the time to remove the screws, which can take a few minutes, to illegally re-use them,” police said.

"Usually only one plate gets taken so if you tend to drive nose in to a parking spot you may not see that your front number plate is gone.

Police car.Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
They asked people who were out and about in Gympie to "please be the eyes and ears for police and look out for any suspect people hanging around cars, squatting or crouching down with screw drivers or cordless drills”.

Car owners should also consider buying one-way screws for their plates - but before doing so, check with the store they have the device to remove them if needed.

"Please note that removal devices are not sold to the public and be warned, not all brands make a removal device.”

Anyone whose plates are stolen should call Policelink on 131 444.

They will also need to contact the Department of Transport and Main Roads within 14 days to apply for replacements.

