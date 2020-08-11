Thieves target Southside home in overnight burglary

File photo of burglar sneaking in a open house door during a break and enter.

GYMPIE police are investigating the burlgary of a Southside home on Sunday night.

The thief or thieves gained entry to the home in Bethany Court through an external door, stealing a handbag in the kitchen, car keys and cash.

They have then taken the car keys and used them to steal a Hyundai i30 parked at the address.

The white 2012 Hyundai I30 with Qld registration number 803 SPA has not been found yet.

Anyone who may have sighted the car or witnessed anything suspicious in the area from 7pm onwards are urged to contact police and report it.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2001675433 within the online suspicious activity form