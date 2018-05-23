Thieves target power tools, machinery in Kilkivan

POLICE are on the lookout for thieves who struck in Kilkivan last weekend, making off with multiple machinery items and tools.

Between last Thursday and this Monday, May 17-21, offenders entered the private grounds of a business depot on Bligh Street, Kilkivan and removed multiple machinery items and tools.

Items stolen were 2 x Milwaukee 13ml cordless drills, 1 x Milwaukee half inch drive impact wrench, 1 x Milwaukee charger, 5 x Milwaukee batteries and one Bosch hammer drill.

"Police have continued to see power tools and machinery being targeted, please be mindful to store your tools securely and out of sight,” a spokesman said.

"Keep tool boxes locked in the workshop or on the back of the work vehicle and doors secured to sheds and storage containers.

"Consider recording serial/model numbers of equipment, photographing and engraving a unique personal code on the tools for easier identification should items be stolen and located by police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.