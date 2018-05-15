Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Thieves target Gympie construction business

15th May 2018 7:14 AM

THOUSANDS of dollars worth of tools and equipment was stolen from a civil construction business on Friday night.

Gear including a generator, power tool sand the keys to a work truck were taken from the compound site adjacent to the Junior Rugby League grounds in Monkland.

A police spokesman said the theft was not related to the Gympie motel robbery on Thursday, where gear and medical supplies were stolen from a visiting roller hockey team.

The business owners are calling for any information about the theft and have released a list of the following stolen items:

  • Milwaukee Grease gun + two 5 AMP/Hr batters
  • Honda/Genelite Generator 5Kva
  • Spectrum brand rotating laser level with tripod and receiver
  • Milwaukee large jackhammer 240V
  • 2 x Makita Hammer drill + drill bits, chisels and picks
  • Makita Power saw 9 inch
  • Sokkia Automatic level
  • Husqvarna Demolition saw including diamond type blade
  • 3 x 240 V electrical power leads
  • Keys to a UD Truck

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

break-in gympie crime monkland power tools robbery stolen theft
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Award-winning citizen is a child sex offender

    premium_icon Award-winning citizen is a child sex offender

    News Sex offender sick, faces 'life-threatening' condition, says barrister asking for rapist to get bail.

    SHOCKING: Visiting hockey players robbed at Gympie motel

    SHOCKING: Visiting hockey players robbed at Gympie motel

    News Thieves take life-saving medicine and Australian uniform

    Baked beans on violent offender's menu this morning

    Baked beans on violent offender's menu this morning

    News Maroochydore man awaits sentence in custody with possible jail ahead

    MAFS break-up: truly, the Gods themselves do weep

    premium_icon MAFS break-up: truly, the Gods themselves do weep

    Opinion If a relationship born in fires of Reality TV can't thrive what can?

    • 15th May 2018 8:00 AM

    Local Partners