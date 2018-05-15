Thieves target Gympie construction business

THOUSANDS of dollars worth of tools and equipment was stolen from a civil construction business on Friday night.

Gear including a generator, power tool sand the keys to a work truck were taken from the compound site adjacent to the Junior Rugby League grounds in Monkland.

A police spokesman said the theft was not related to the Gympie motel robbery on Thursday, where gear and medical supplies were stolen from a visiting roller hockey team.

The business owners are calling for any information about the theft and have released a list of the following stolen items:

Milwaukee Grease gun + two 5 AMP/Hr batters

Honda/Genelite Generator 5Kva

Spectrum brand rotating laser level with tripod and receiver

Milwaukee large jackhammer 240V

2 x Makita Hammer drill + drill bits, chisels and picks

Makita Power saw 9 inch

Sokkia Automatic level

Husqvarna Demolition saw including diamond type blade

3 x 240 V electrical power leads

Keys to a UD Truck

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.