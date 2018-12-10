Thieves swipe tools, cameras in rural Gympie break-and-enter

Tools and cameras were taken by thieves who broke into a caravan at Sandy Creek.

THIEVES have swiped more than a dozen power tools and six CCTV cameras after breaking into a caravan at Sandy Creek recently.

The items were being stored in the caravan, which was parked on a rural property on Butlers Knob Rd, while the owner renovated it.

Among the items stolen were: a CIG Gas Mig welder; Green drill; Karcher S4 pressure cleaner; Ozito sump pump; Ryobi 24 inch chain saw; Homelite 12-inch chain saw; 2 Dewalts drill batteries, yellow and black; Ozito Pressure pump; Ozito bilge pump; Makita 9-inch grinder; Ozito multi saw; a Tools Direct brush cutter, including petrol; and a Drop saw.

A LED backlight, the CCTV cameras (which were brand new and still in their box) and a pair of tin snips were also taken.

More than a dozen tools were taken.

It is believed the caravan was broken into and cleared out on the night of November 30.

Police believe the culprits may be trying to sell the stolen items online.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of these items or information regarding the crime please contact police.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.