Thieves strike region's famous rosella farm

HAPPER GROWERS: CC Diaz-Petersen and her husband Greg Petersen are looking forward to their Rosella Festival on May 5. Lucy Kinbacher

THIEVES have ransacked a well-known farm at Woolooga in a brazen dash for cash last weekend.

The Petersen farm, that hosts the region's annual Big Rosella Festival was targeted when thieves cut security cameras and stole $400 in cash from a locked drawer between last Saturday and early Monday morning.

Property owner CC Diaz-Petrersen said the theft was disappointing, after the Reilly Rd farm she runs with husband Greg Petersen drew more than 700 visitors two weeks ago for the fourth rosella festival.

LOW ACT: Thieves broke into a drawer full of money on a Woolooga property last weekend. Contributed

"We just think it's a callous act for targeting a small farm business that's providing a service to locals and visitors into the area.

"It is hard earned money for us although it may be a small amount to others.

"We're relying on the honesty of people and we believe the majority are good. We are asking the public to be more vigilant and thank you for your concern."

If anyone has any information for police, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.