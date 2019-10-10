Thieves strike cars at Gympie region motel on Bruce Hwy

Police won't name the motel but they want to know if anyone saw anything suspicious.

GYMPIE residents are being asked to recall if they saw anything suspicious while driving past a motel on the Bruce Highway in the heart of Gympie last Wednesday night.

While police will not reveal which motel it was there are only two motels on the stretch of highway through Gympie which is also referred to as Wickham St, north of the Monkland St intersection.

They want to know if anybody saw anything suspicious in that area between 7pm on October 2 and 7.30am on October 3.

Two vehicles parked in the car park of the motel were targeted by thieves last Tuesday night.

A white Toyota Utility had a Kings bright blue 80 litre esky, Coleman camping chair, gas cooker and three to four small gas cylinders stolen from the tray, and a white Nissan Patrol four wheel drive had a Bluetooth cigarette lighter, dash cam, Satnav and CB radio stolen.

The victims of both vehicles woke up to discover the items missing when they went to leave last Thursday morning.

If you have any information that can assist police, please contact Policelink or Crime Stoppers on the numbers below and quote reference numbers QP1901921541 and QP1901921870.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote these reference numbers: QP1901921541, QP1901921870