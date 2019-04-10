Thieves strike at Lower Wonga, Kybong and 5 Gympie addresses

POLICE WARNING: Five of the thefts have occurred in Gympie - in Loader St, Voyager Place, Mellor St, Horseshoe Bend and Stanley Lane.

POLICE WARNING: Five of the thefts have occurred in Gympie - in Loader St, Voyager Place, Mellor St, Horseshoe Bend and Stanley Lane. Warren Lynam

GYMPIE police are calling for information into the theft of eight vehicles since the start of March.

Five of the thefts have occurred in Gympie - in Loader St, Voyager Place, Mellor St, Horseshoe Bend and Stanley Lane.

Two of the thefts occurred at Lower Wonga - one on the Wide Bay Highway and one in Harvey Rd, and one theft occurred at Glory Hill Rd at Kybong.

These reports indicated two cars, two utes, two off road motorcycles, one push bike and two mobile abattoir trailers were stolen.

The two cars had their keys accessed, the motorcycles were kick started and all other vehicles were secure.

Six of the eight offences occurred at home addresses and the other two at businesses.

Police said they wanted to remind the public:

Lock up and keep keys out of sight. Do not leave keys in an obvious place to find, never leave a spare set of keys inside the car (or the first and this includes the garage remote)

Secure motorcycles and push bikes to something solid if left outside and vulnerable

Use locks on trailer balls so they can not be hitched and towed away

Keep property hidden away from prying eyes

Secure sheds and garages and use them if possible.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote these reference numbers: QP1900436045, QP1900438508, QP1900511663, QP1900576094, QP1900590289, QP1900597995, QP1900599080, QP1900658742