Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STOLEN ITEMS: Rainbow Beach police are investigating theft that occurred at the Inskip Point campsite.
STOLEN ITEMS: Rainbow Beach police are investigating theft that occurred at the Inskip Point campsite. Scott Powick
News

Thieves strike at Inskip Point campsite

Philippe Coquerand
by
3rd Jan 2019 8:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RAINBOW BEACH police are investigating a theft that occurred between December 10-20 at Inskip Point.

It was reported that a caravan parked at the Sarawack Camp site was forcefully broken into with offender (s) taking off with property.

The 2009 Coromal Family series 5.7 campervan, registration 781QPQ was folded down while the owners were away and property stored in a special storage compartment that was padlocked.

Offender/s did not manage to gain entry inside the caravan as it was folded down but did gain entry to the storage area stealing:

  • Trenching shovel
  • Battery backup bank
  • Max Trax - 2 sets
  • Solar Panel - Solar watt 120 watts

The caravan was parked approximately 50 metres away from the toilet block at the northern end of the site, anyone who may have seen anything or has any information is encouraged to report it to police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1900010822

gympie region inskip point inskip point campsite rainbow beach rainbow beach police theft
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Gympie's Newstart rate double state average

    premium_icon REVEALED: Gympie's Newstart rate double state average

    Politics The region's high welfare dependenace has been revealed, with data showing the region's support rates are soaring above those of Queensland itself.

    Tight times force Gympie families back to the simple life

    premium_icon Tight times force Gympie families back to the simple life

    News Parks, the river, markets - families find the best things are free

    Police and media have a bias against gun owners

    premium_icon Police and media have a bias against gun owners

    News Shooting inanimate targets is a great, exacting sport: letter

    Coast Guard row rocks boat

    premium_icon Coast Guard row rocks boat

    News Ousted Tin Can Bay commander takes former superiors to court

    Local Partners