Crime

Thieves steal three cars from same address

by KEAGAN ELDER
3rd Jan 2020 12:02 PM
THIEVES have stolen three cars from the same address overnight.

Townsville Police district duty officer Senior Sergeant Ian Wilkie said the criminals broke into a Cranbrook address last night, hunting for car keys before escaping in three vehicles.

He said one of the cars had been located on Riverway Dr but the other two remained on the loose.

A white Toyota Corolla sedan and a Holden Commodore were seen driving at speed through Townsville suburbs with juveniles hanging from the windows.

Sen-Sgt Wilkie said at least one of the suspects seen in the cars were known to police.

The three cars stolen follows on from a spate of four-wheel drive thefts over a 48 hour period.

A white Toyota LandCruiser was found ablaze in Garbutt yesterday after it was stolen from a shed at Bohle, while a Toyota Prado and Nissan Navara were also stolen from addresses in Kirwan and Mount Louisa.

Sen-Sgt Wilkie said those thefts were still under investigation and no one had been taken into custody.

Yesterday, Sen-Sgt Wilkie said thieves stealing cars for joy rides were "ruining other people's lives through fear".

"The term joy ride is something I detest. It's not a joy ride, it's a result of criminal action that's affecting people's lives and livelihoods and putting other people's lives at risk," he said.

