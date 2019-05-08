Thieves steal Gympie car while owner hangs out the washing

Police are urging residents to lock their security doors, even if they are at home.

TWO senior people were recently the victims of sneaky thefts, prompting police to warn residents to lock their security doors, even if they are at home.

On May 6, a Gympie woman was in the rear yard bringing in washing when she heard and saw her own car being reversed down the driveway and speed off down the road on Fern Street, Gympie. The victim later realised that the thief or thieves had gone through rooms in the house and had stolen the car keys and a handbag.

Similarly on May 7, while the victims were working in the rear yard on Church Street, Gympie, thieves have entered the house and stolen a wallet and its contents, $400 cash and a mobile phone.

The victim later discovering fraudulent transactions on the card.

"As sad as it sounds, even if you are at home but in the yard, please do not leave doors open and unlocked for easy access.

"Sneak offenders will try on door handles and sometimes even call out to see if anyone is around before entering and helping themselves to your property and money.

"If you are inside your home, please lock your security screen doors if you have them.

"That is what they are there for...your security.

"These break and enter situations can be very upsetting as the feeling of someone touching and looking through your personal property is extremely violating.

"Please remind family, friends and senior members to lock up when possible to prevent becoming the next victim,” a police spokeswoman said.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day. For the May 6 car theft quote QP1900884504 or for the May 7 offence, quote QP1900887240.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.