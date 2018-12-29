Thieves steal 30 bottles from Gympie Bottle-O

POLICE are investigating after thieves broke into a Gympie bottle shop overnight and stole a large quantity of alcohol.

At approximately 2:45am this morning two men forced their way into the business in Monkland St before loading at least 30 bottles of spirits into separate bags.

The pair then fled the scene on foot.

Thieves break into Gympie bottle-o.

Police have released CCTV images of two who may be able to assist with inquiries into the offence.

One of the men was wearing a dark blue collared shirt with a dark cap on and long dark pants.

He also has distinctive shoes with a white block pattern in the middle. He is described as Caucasian with fair skin and appears to have a shaved head.

It is possible that he has an earring in his left ear.

The second male is Caucasian and is wearing long dark pants, a maroon or red cap and a yellow and blue hi-visibility shirt.

Police are urging anyone who may recognise the men to come forward.