Thieves steal $10K worth of jewellery and family heirlooms
FOR the past week Merrilynn Howard has combed pawn shop shelves and online auctions sites for her precious family heirlooms that were stolen during an afternoon burglary.
The thieves made off with about 50 pieces of jewellery, including rings, necklaces, earrings and pins.
There was a jewellery set that her father gave her mother on their wedding day, in 1956, along with the few pieces owned by her grandmother.
Mrs Howard estimated the collection was worth $10,000-15,000 but said the financial loss was minimal compared to the items' sentimental value.
"It is 24 years since my mum passed away and they have ripped her away from me again," she said.
"When I realised her stuff was gone, I fell apart."
In a desperate effort to recover the items Mrs Howard will spend today searching antique dealerships and pawn shops in Brisbane.
"There are items I have had for 40 years," she said.
The thieves broke a rear window to enter Mrs Howard's home, near the corner of Perth and Hume Sts, between 1.45-4pm on August 9.
"They must have use significant force, because they broke the screw holding the window frame," she said.
They then rifled through her possessions, stealing anything of value before fleeing.
The brazen daytime burglary occurred after Mrs Howard and her husband Garry left their home unattended for a few hours
As they departed, they saw a suspicious dark blue Ford Falcon loitering in the street and Mrs Howard thinks it may be connected to the burglary.
"We saw the driver take a long look into the yard," she said.
She appealed for anyone with dashcam footage of the area near her home on the date to come forward.
WHAT WAS STOLEN:
1. Gold ring with marquise cut Emerald and diamond chips in infinity pattern
2. Gold ring with small sapphire and diamond chips
3. Gold ring with square cut sapphire - 3 diamond chips either side
4. Diamond dress ring - 5 small stones on gold band
5. Australian opal with '70s style gold setting 1970
6. Pink Tourmaline solitaire on gold band (1977)
7. Tri colour love knot ring
8. Natural 3 stone emerald and diamond antique ring in white gold setting
9. Antique blue topaz ring on gold band
10. Triple gold earrings - Large hoop
11. Triple gold earrings - small hoop
12. Opal earrings
13. Emerald and diamond earrings
14. Gold hoop earrings
15. Multi Diamond earrings
16. Silver filigree heart locket
17. Diamond and gold two circle pendant
18. Enamel pendant on black cord in blue leather case
19. String of cultured pearls and pearl drop earrings in bag
20. Natural emerald and diamond pendant and earrings in small blue box
21. Pink and white cubic zirconia necklace, earring and bracelet set These were in a pink rectangular velvet finish case
22. Mother's wedding set - Necklace and earrings In brown leather case with small card reading "from your loving husband Steve"
23. Nana's double heart locket
24. Mother's gold 21st pin
25. Antique blue stone ring
26. Large Pink and white diamante brooch shaped as bunch of flowers in box
27. Gold Dress watch
28.70's style pearl brooch and earring set
29. Antique single pearl ring
30. Silver belcher bracelet
31. Pewter charm bracelet
32. Pearl and marquisate necklace in bag
33. Opal necklace and screw earrings in blue box
34. Gucci Sunglasses in case
35. Blue glass drop earrings
36. Amber and metal drop earrings
37. Tricolour metal drop earrings
38. Purple grape long drop earrings
39. Brown metal and bead drop earrings
40. Silver patterned angular drop earrings
41. Small black bead drop earrings
42. Long silver and black stone drop earrings
43. Red flower drop earrings
44. Red circle drop earrings
45. Grey metal marquisate style star earrings
46. Grey marquisate style earrings with drop
47. Red and white bead drop earrings
48. Green stone drop earrings
49. Chrome watch with pink band in case
50. Gold Tree of life locket
Toowoomba police are investigating the matter and anyone with information about the offence is asked to phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
