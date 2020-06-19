Thieves smash into car in daylight

Police are warning drivers to keep valuables out of sight in cars after two recent car break ins in the region.

Police are warning drivers to keep valuables out of sight in cars after two recent car break ins in the region.

POLICE are warning drivers to keep valuables out of sight in cars after two recent car break ins in the region.

Overnight Tuesday offenders targeted an unlocked car on Barton Rd, Victory Heights – where they helped them selves to cash, gift vouchers, bankcards and a Nintendo Switch from the back seat.

(Reference QP2001256374).

The next day thieves smashed their way into a locked car in a car park on Kidgell St and the Bruce Hwy between 9.15am and 1.20pm.

They stole a laptop, bag and handbag and other items from the front seat.

Overnight Tuesday offenders targeted an unlocked car on Barton Rd, Victory Heights.

Gympie police senior constable Deb Page said offenders will usually do the rounds in the hope to find something of value.

“They prefer a sneak break with the doors left unlocked but the more remote the location, the more noise they can make,” she said.

Anyone with information about the offences can contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Quote the above reference numbers.

Alarm scares off offenders

WOULD-BE thieves were forced to leave a community building empty-handed this week after an alarm scared them off.

The break-in occurred at a community facility on River Rd in the early hours of Tuesday about 2am.

OTHER NEWS:

- Gympie among first in country to get this new innovation

- ‘Blatantly rorting the system’: LNP slams Labor

- How $5000 could save lives in small Coast town

Gympie police said offenders smashed their way into the building through a small window and damaged an internal door.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Policelink on 131 444 or report it online at www.police.qld.gov .au/reporting.

Alternatively, phone Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or visit crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote reference number: QP2001257405.