Thieves rob Southside home, steal thousands

Thieves strike on Southside

THOUSANDS of dollars worth of property has been stolen from a Southside home while the owners were out, including their car. sGympie police have reported that last Friday, June 22, offender/s have entered the home on Bond Drive, Southside and helped themselves to two LG 50-inch Flat screen televisions, a Playstation 4 console,Playstation 4 games, a gold bangle, men's gold chain, men's diamond ring - engraved inside, a Rip Curl watch and a Panasonic amplifier.

When the owners returned home they first found their garage door open and their 2009 gold Holden Commodore SS sedan missing as the offender/s located the keys inside the house.

The vehicle's Queensland registration number is 407 XXA, it has a rear spoiler and standard SS mag wheels.

Van into fence

FOUR people climbed out from a van that smashed into a fence and went over an embankment near the intersection of David Low Way and Vivigani Street at Bli Bli before emergency services could arrive on scene yesterday about 9.30am. One person suffering neck pain was taken to Nambour General Hospital in a stable condition.

Boating incidents

HUNDREDS of boating incidents injured dozens of people last year. According to the Department of Transport and Main Roads' marine incident report, seven people died, 21 were hospitalised and 55 injured across Queensland. Of the 322 marine incidents reported to Maritime Safety Queensland, nearly one tenth (30) were on the Sunshine Coast, resulting in three hospitalisations.