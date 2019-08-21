Thieves return cage fighter’s car

A cage fighter tracked down the people who stole his car.

A GOLD Coast cage fighter has taken the law into his own hands, retrieving his brand new car by frightening "panicked" thieves into abandoning the BMW.

Muay Thai trainer Jake Hanson's BMW sedan was stolen after thieves took the keys to his car at a barbecue on the Gold Coast earlier this month, according to the Gold Coast Bulletin.

Mr Hanson, a single dad, said he was left with little transport options, and after reporting the theft to police, he began looking for the car. After hearing a tip-off, he went to a street where the BMW had been spotted.

Mr Hanson said he soon found himself standing directly in front of the vehicle in the middle of the road, saying the shocked driver looked "like a ghost".

He said the thief quickly fled the scene in his car and then abandoned the vehicle, which had been used in robberies, keyed, defaced and badly painted since it had been stolen. The thieves dumped it at a nearby shopping centre after the confrontation.

The Gold Coast man first noticed his new BMW had been stolen on a Monday morning when he tried to take his children to school.

The previous night he'd been at a barbecue and noticed his keys missing but didn't realise his car had been stolen until the next day.

Mr Hanson said in a Facebook post that when the thieves took the new car, they also took the baby seat and child's booster seat the car had been fitted with "and a bunch of other personal items".

After the theft, he called police, and asked his friends and family to keep an eye out for his car.

As it was new, he hadn't yet insured the vehicle.

"I know people who have had cars stolen and no one ever gets it back," Mr Hanson told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

"They also took the baby and the booster seat which put me in a really bad situation."

But he got a tip from police the thieves had used the car in a robbery.

After hearing from a friend it had been seen in a suburban street, Mr Hanson went for a drive to look for the car.

Mr Hanson (centre) is a Muay Thai teacher and cage fighter.

He said his BMW had been keyed and the panels shoddily painted.

The new colour scheme.

"We weren't waiting there for long and the car had driven past me and parked down the road," Mr Hanson told the Bulletin.

"I just wanted to get the address so started walking that way. The guy must have seen me and had turned the car around."

Mr Hanson said the driver clearly "panicked" and fled.

"I was standing in the middle of the road and he was facing me. I'd never seen him in my life, but I will never forget the expression on his face. It was priceless.

"It was like he saw a ghost."

Once they retrieved the car from Pacific Fair shopping centre, they noticed it had been "keyed" with the words "f**k you c**t" scratched into the panels of the car. He said one of the driver's side mirrors had also been damaged.