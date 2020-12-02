Thieves launch brazen strike at Tiaro’s Christmas Cottage

BAH HUMBUG! Ironically, an expensive Grinch statue was among the items stolen from the Tiaro Christmas Cottage over the weekend.

BAH HUMBUG! Ironically, an expensive Grinch statue was among the items stolen from the Tiaro Christmas Cottage over the weekend.

THE owners of a Christmas store north of Gympie have received an outpouring of support from the community after revealing more than $300 worth of Christmas stock was stolen at the weekend.

One or more thieves targeted the Tiaro Christmas Cottage, and owner Jenny Wood said it was with a “heavy heart” that they found out several items had been taken while they were busy serving customers.

“It’s terrible,” she said.

“I don’t know what happened, whether we got distracted.

“They got out with fairly big items.”

Mrs Wood said the thief, or thieves, stole a lighted pin cone set worth $33, a $50 Royal Dalton serving plate, another $110 item and, “ironically”, a statue of the Grinch stealing a Christmas tree worth $138.

Mrs Wood said on the store’s Facebook that it was disappointing as they worked hard to bring the products to the region and to keep costs as low as possible.

More than 400 people reacted to the post and almost 100 people commented, saying how disappointing and sad it was that the store had been targeted.

Mrs Wood said so far nobody had come forward with any information.

“Nobody saw anything, we had a fairly good response to our post, if somebody had seen something they probably would have come forward,” she said.

Tiaro Christmas Cottage is getting ready for the busy festive season with a new delivery of stock from Europe.

“We haven’t had very much theft out of here at all, we keep a close eye on our inventory.

“But increasingly over this season people have started pocketing some of the stock.

“It’s not in the spirit of Christmas or small business.

“It’s been so difficult for everybody this year.”

Aside from the disappointing thefts, Mrs Wood said things had been positive in store as the festive season ramps up.

“We’ve been really busy,” she said.

“Our stock from Europe arrived very late, just this morning, so we’re unloading stock, we’ve got 12 pallets.

“This weekend will be massive.”