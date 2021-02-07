Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Thieves hit fatal crash victim’s home

Caitlan Charles
by and Caitlan Charles, Shayla Bulloch
7th Feb 2021 2:31 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

THE home of a woman who died in a fatal crash has been broken into overnight.

Jennifer Board.
Jennifer Board.

Police confirmed they are investigating a break and enter at a home in Currajong that the Townsville Bulletin understands was the home of Jennifer Board.

Jennifer died when a vehicle hit her motorbike while she was travelling on Ross River Road on Friday night.

It is understood the break in happened at about midnight.

Investigations into the break and enter and Jennifer's death are ongoing.

 

 

caitlan.charles@news.com.au

Originally published as Thieves hit fatal crash victim's home

More Stories

Show More
crime fatal crash jennifer board townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hotel quarantine crackdown as Qld records one new case

        Premium Content Hotel quarantine crackdown as Qld records one new case

        Health A “buddy” system has been recommended for hotel quarantine workers in the wake of Brisbane’s Hotel Grand Chancellor cluster.

        BUSTED: Four Gympie drink or drug drivers face court

        Premium Content BUSTED: Four Gympie drink or drug drivers face court

        News A Gympie man who sat in the driver’s seat of his car with the ignition on and...

        WINNER: Gympie’s best child care teacher ‘blown away’

        Premium Content WINNER: Gympie’s best child care teacher ‘blown away’

        News “I’m blown away that so many parents have taken the time to vote for me, and to be...

        Last drinks: Controversial Jungle Bar closes doors

        Premium Content Last drinks: Controversial Jungle Bar closes doors

        Business A controversial bar in Buderim has closed only months after opening