UNDER INVESTIGATION: Gympie Police are investigating a theft of a vehicle outside a Gympie business.
News

Thieves go after another Gympie business

Philippe Coquerand
by
15th May 2019 9:20 AM

GYMPIE police are investigating a vehicle that was stolen on May 11 between 10am-1pm on Pine Street.

The owner of the vehicle had dropped the car off to the business to get some body repairs made, it was locked and secure at the time.

In the middle of the day, offender/s have attended the business address, located the keys and driven off in the car.

The car is described as a silver Ssangyong Rexton station wagon, Queensland registration 865YDL.

It has a bent guard, hail damage on the bonnet and the front bumper was also broken.

Anyone who has any information or might have sighted the car are urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

