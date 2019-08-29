Menu
Thieves have broken into the sheds of elderly Gympie residents and stolen multiple tools, hand saws, a mower and whipper snipper.
Thieves break into sheds, rob elderly Gympie neighbours

Shelley Strachan
29th Aug 2019 12:01 AM
THIEVES have broken into the sheds of elderly Gympie residents and stolen multiple tools, hand saws, a mower and whipper snipper.

Gympie police are on the hunt for the thieves and the items, which were taken from two properties neighbouring each other in Hyne St between August 11-25.

"Offenders forcefully entered two sheds, one on each property and stole gardening equipment, only to return on August 24, to steal more tools from an outdoor workbench area at the rear of one of the properties,” police said today.

"These homes belong to senior members of our community who would like their property returned.

Items stolen are a Husqvana whipper snipper, Victor push mower, wwo hand saws (new and still wrapped in plastic) and multiple hand tools.

Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious behaviour on the street or surrounding area, sighted the goods or may have been offered the items to purchase, is encouraged to contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote reference number　QP1901648032.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901648032

　

