Thieves break into Channon St business, go through rooms

Police urge anyone with information to come forward after a health clinic was broken into in Channon Street, Gympie.

GYMPIE police are urging anyone who saw suspicious behaviour near a health clinic in Channon Street on the night of October 16 to contact them.

It follows a break and enter at the health clinic near the top end of Channon St, before Horseshoe Bend, sometime between 8pm on Friday, October 16 and 7.45am on Saturday, October 17.

Entry is believed to have been gained through a window as one was discovered open and another one damaged, rooms were searched by offender/s and a laptop was stolen.

Police urge anyone who may have seen anything suspicious - person or vehicle in that area around that time to please report.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1801927785