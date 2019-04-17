Thieves break in, steal trailer from Monkland compound

This trailer was stolen from Monkland this week.

This trailer was stolen from Monkland this week. Queensland Police

GYMPIE Police are on the hunt for offenders responsible for a stolen trailer taken from the Monkland area earlier this week.

A QPS Media release stated unknown offenders broke into a locked compound on Langton Road and stole the trailer between Monday and Tuesday.

"The trailer is described as a Trailers 2000 flat bed box trailer, very similar to a car trailer, bearing QLD registration 121UGZ,” the release said.

"It is believed to have an identifying decal attached to the trailer.”

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1900749145