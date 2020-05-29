Menu
Queensland Police car generic.
Thieve steal trail bike from East Deep Creek shed

Staff writer
29th May 2020 11:12 AM
POLICE are the lookout for thieves who stole a motorbike from an East Deep Creek property this week.

Between March 1 and May 27, offender/s entered a property on Hyland Road, East Deep Creek and stole the motorcycle.

At the time of the incident, the motorcycle was stored in an open carport/shed undercover, however, it was not secure.

The stolen motorcycle is described as a unregistered white and red Yamaha TT350 trail bike.

Anyone who has information or anyone who may have sighted the motorcycle, is urged to contact Policelink or Crime Stoppers (details below) and report.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2001100222 within the online suspicious activity

