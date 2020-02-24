Thief uses bobcat to try to steal beer from Gympie Showgrounds
A PAIR of would-be thieves used everything but the kitchen sink to try and smuggle eight crates of alcohol left over from Saturday's Bull n Bronc out of the Gympie Showgrounds on Sunday.
CCTV footage showed one man, and a second person in the background, sweating through the afternoon to remove the milk crates laden with cans of beer and pre-mixed spirits from a cold room they broke into, Gympie Show Society president Graham Engeman said.
So thirsty were the intruders, they attempted to use a bobcat stored on the grounds in the small-operation sting.
"He tried to use a bobcat - but he couldn't sort out how to get it out of the ring," Mr Engeman said.
A barrow was next, Mr Engeman said, but to little end.
"On the camera's he's huffing and puffing - he's working his a-- off," Mr Engeman said.
"It really works well on concrete - but it's really shocking to move across a heavy sand track."
The spree came to a beeping halt when the intruders broke into the main building setting off the security alarm.
They fled empty-handed, possibly right past a movable bucket of alcohol that was part of raffle donations.
Two cameras were broken in the incdient, Mr Engeman said.
Police were investigating the break-in on Sunday and yesterday, but could not comment on the incident.