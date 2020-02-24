Thief uses bobcat to try to steal beer from Gympie Showgrounds

A PAIR of would-be thieves used everything but the kitchen sink to try and smuggle eight crates of alcohol left over from Saturday's Bull n Bronc out of the Gympie Showgrounds on Sunday.

CCTV footage showed one man, and a second person in the background, sweating through the afternoon to remove the milk crates laden with cans of beer and pre-mixed spirits from a cold room they broke into, Gympie Show Society president Graham Engeman said.

So thirsty were the intruders, they attempted to use a bobcat stored on the grounds in the small-operation sting.

"He tried to use a bobcat - but he couldn't sort out how to get it out of the ring," Mr Engeman said.

An intruder who tried to unsuccessfully steal crates of alcohol from the Gympie Showgrounds over the weekend. Photo supplied by Graham Engeman.

A barrow was next, Mr Engeman said, but to little end.

"On the camera's he's huffing and puffing - he's working his a-- off," Mr Engeman said.

"It really works well on concrete - but it's really shocking to move across a heavy sand track."

The spree came to a beeping halt when the intruders broke into the main building setting off the security alarm.

They fled empty-handed, possibly right past a movable bucket of alcohol that was part of raffle donations.

Two cameras were broken in the incdient, Mr Engeman said.

Police were investigating the break-in on Sunday and yesterday, but could not comment on the incident.