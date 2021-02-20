Menu
A Tinana home was broken into on Wednesday and a car was crashed into a shed.
News

Thief steals car, but crashes into shed at Tinana

Carlie Walker
19th Feb 2021 3:00 PM
A loud bang at 2.30am was the first sign something was very wrong.

Tinana's Kaye McIntyre told the Chronicle on Friday she had been woken by the sound on Wednesday.

When she came out of her bedroom, she noticed her backdoor had been opened.

Kaye went outside and saw her car had been crashed into her shed at the Eatonvale Rd property.

"I didn't want to get too close but I noticed that the windows had been smashed," she said.

Kaye called the police who came out and dusted her vehicle for fingerprints.

When she was able to inspect her car, Kaye saw that considerable damage had been done.

The driver and passenger seats had been slashed and holes had been stabbed in the hood lining and the car stereo.

The vehicle's windows had also been smashed.

Kaye believes the intruder tried to gain access to the car first by smashing the windows.

They then broke into her home to take the keys.

She believes the crash happened because the offender was unaware that in her model of car, a button needed to be pushed to put the car in reverse.

Instead the car accelerated forward and crashed into the shed.

Kaye said she lived on a quiet street and had never expected to be the victim of crime.

But she wanted to warn others that it could happen to anyone.

Kaye now intends to install cameras and extra spotlights on her property.

She's hoping police will be able to track down the culprit and bring them to justice.

A spokesman from the Queensland Police Service said investigations were ongoing.

