Personal trainer Will McColl managed to prevent a robbery happening late night on Saturday, chasing the thief around the block.
Thief messes with wrong PT and crash-tackling mum

Matty Holdsworth
, matty.holdsworth@scnews.com.au
8th Aug 2019 8:02 AM
A WOULD-BE thief has messed with the wrong neighbourhood in a botched robbery attempt where he was chased around the block by a personal trainer and eventually crash tackled to the ground by a mother.

Pelican Waters personal trainer Will McColl was entertaining friends for dinner on Saturday night while the 19-year-old thief was attempting to break into his car.

About 11pm he was walking his friends out the door for them to head home when he noticed a bloke "running through his car" who then got "spooked" and bolted.

Mr McColl, who lives around Scribbly Gum Park, instantly went in pursuit.

"I just had to make sure he wasn't stealing anything. He had a backpack on so I wasn't sure," Mr McColl said.

"We had him cornered in a front yard somewhere, but I couldn't see him In the dark.

"I wasn't sure where he went, I thought maybe he'd jumped a fence. But it turned out he was just hiding.

"I was about to turn back and head home when he tried to make a break for it."

By that stage, another neighbour and the mother caught up. Instead of waiting for authorities she took matters into her own hands and crashed tackling the offender to the ground.

"She came out of nowhere and just got him, it was such a good hit," he said.

"Then we pinned him to the ground and waited for the police to come. It was a team effort.

"I think she just went into mum-mode, because she told me she's not normally like that."

Mr McColl said it was the first time he'd ever been targeted in his usually "dead" quiet street.

"Nothing ever happens," he said. "We lock up everything now though, absolutely."

A 19-year-old Pelican Waters man was issued with a notice to appear in the Caloundra Magistrates Court charged with entering a premise with intent to commit an indictable offence. He will front court on October 28.

