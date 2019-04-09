Thick fog envelops Gympie, partially blocks sunrise

Thick fog enveloped Gympie this morning, making the sunrise look more like a mysterious golden orb.

GYMPIE started its first Tuesday of the Easter school holidays enveloped by fog, making the going tough for early morning commuters attempting to navigate local roads.

This morning's sunrise was somewhat blocked out by the foggy blanket, which also left views of the CBD and the Bruce Highway largely obscured.

The mist remained uncharacteristically late into the morning, covering much of the town until past 8am, something Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jess Gardner said was at least a little unusual.

Ms Gardner said cool conditions overnight had contributed to the morning mist.

"It's a combination of light winds and moisture in the air which have cooled to create clouds closer to the ground,” she said.

"It's not unusual to happen at this time of the year, it's slightly more unusual that it lasted to that time (8am) but it's not unheard of.”

Ms Gardner said today's forecasted maximum of 30C was warmer than the 27.5C April average, which is expected to be followed by another steamy top of 31C tomorrow.

She said an incoming southerly change would bring cooler conditions later this week.

"We'll see that southerly change come through and bring a chance of showers from Wednesday and Thursday. We should also see some cooler temperatures as a result.”

Gympie Forecast - This week

Rest of today - Max 30C, 0 per cent chance of rain

Tomorrow - Min 16C, Max 31C, 50 per cent chance of rain

Thursday - Min 18C, Max 27C, 40 per cent chance of rain

Friday - Min 16C, Max 26C, 50 per cent chance of rain

Saturday - Min 16C, Max 27C, 40 per cent chance of rain

Sunday - Min 15C, Max 27C, 40 per cent chance of rain