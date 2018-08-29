Menu
FOGGY START: Residents awoke to a thick blanket of fog surrounding the Gympie region earlier this morning.
News

Thick blanket of fog swoops over Gympie region

Philippe Coquerand
by
29th Aug 2018 6:53 AM

A THICK blanket of fog has swooped over the Gympie region this morning.

Due to a trough approaching west of the state attracting warmer airmass across the Sunshine Coast, residents are expected to see foggy mornings up until Friday, BoM metereologist Adam Woods said.

 

FOGGY MORNINGS: Gympie residents are expected to see the fog remain up until the weekend.
Light winds, clear skies and low level moistures are the reasons behind the fog.

Tomorrow will see temperatures drop to 3C and 5C on Friday before clearing up over the weekend.

If you're planning to head away this weekend, Mr Woods recommends you do so as it will remain sunny.

 

Photo taken on Nash Street at 6:30am shows thick fog hit the Gympie region.
Temperatures for the weekend will hit a maximum of 29C and 28C on Sunday.

