Thick blanket of fog swoops over Gympie region
A THICK blanket of fog has swooped over the Gympie region this morning.
Due to a trough approaching west of the state attracting warmer airmass across the Sunshine Coast, residents are expected to see foggy mornings up until Friday, BoM metereologist Adam Woods said.
Light winds, clear skies and low level moistures are the reasons behind the fog.
Tomorrow will see temperatures drop to 3C and 5C on Friday before clearing up over the weekend.
If you're planning to head away this weekend, Mr Woods recommends you do so as it will remain sunny.
Temperatures for the weekend will hit a maximum of 29C and 28C on Sunday.