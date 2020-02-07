‘They’re here’: Gympie UFO witness

A GOOMBOORIAN woman is feeling vindicated after a UFO story run by The Gympie Times last weekend.

“When I read that, I knew that’s exactly what I saw,” the woman, who didn’t wish to be identified said.

The initial story had a Pie Creek woman describing a “massive ‘V’ shaped” object in the sky that moved very slowly over head and terrified the woman and her 13 year old daughter on January 31.

SECOND SIGHTING: A drawing of the UFO described by a witness of the Pie Creek object as seen from below. The object matches another UFO which was spotted several years back in Goomboorian.

The Goomboorian woman said her encounter, which occurred between four or five years ago, featured an “arrow shaped object” about the size of a car that kept pace with the vehicle she was a passenger in while travelling along the Tin Can Bay Rd towards Gympie, just before dawn.

“I saw something out of the left corner of my eye - something zoomed across and it was almost like it saw me looking at it, so it slowed right down and then travelled along next to us - weaving in and out of the trees,” the woman said.

She said that between Anderleigh Rd and the other side of the Ross Creek store the object kept pace, slightly higher and in front of the car on the passenger side before it suddenly “zoomed off” into a deep valley.

The woman, who was travelling with her husband asked him several times to stop the car so he could see it, but he refused and “kept driving”.

“I know he knew I was looking at something but he refused to stop and wouldn’t even look in the direction,” she said.

He husband said he didn’t see it.

The woman said she had tried to mention the encounter a couple of times to friends or acquaintances but “noone seemed interested”.

Reading about the Pie Creek encounter last week brought the memory flooding back.

“It’s still so vivid in my memory. It makes me think ‘this is possible’.

“They’re here,” she said.