The flight path debate is dividing the Sunshine Coast hinterland. Darryn Smith
'They're dreaming': Flight path battle divides hinterland

by Peter Gardner
10th Jun 2019 9:11 AM
COOROY Area Residents Association has vowed to fight a proposal by another hinterland group to reroute Sunshine Coast Airport flights over west Cooroy.

President Rod Ritchie said the Noosa Hinterland Residents Association was opposing the coastal flight paths for the new Sunshine Coast Airport but had published a map showing flights swinging the aircraft around just to the south of Cooroy.

"These routes certainly wouldn't be appropriate for Noosa residents in West Cooroy, especially for those living in Cooroy-Belli Creek Rd, Top Forestry Rd, Old Ceylon Rd, Jorgensen Rd and many other roads," Mr Ritchie said.

"Hundreds of households would be affected.

"In the past 15 years people out this way have successfully opposed: 1. A high voltage powerline proposal. 2. The Traveston Dam proposal. 3. A huge broiler chicken farm proposal.

"And we'll fight this plan too if if ever gets off the ground.

"They're dreaming!"

The NHRA replied that it was opposed to all flights as proposed by Airservices Australia and is asking for these to be reviewed.

