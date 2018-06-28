THEY'RE BACK: Heart-throbs live it up at Rainbow...AGAIN
RELAX and you miss it.
That's what happened over the weekend when movie mega-stars Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon stayed at Rainbow Beach with their families.
The pair were in town, shopping at the local fruit shop and bakery, dining at local restaurants and soaking up the surf at Double Island Point.
And locals seemed unaware, or at least unfazed at the heartthrobs' second visit to the Cooloola Coast town in eight weeks.
That is the big pull the small seaside town has over one of Hollywood's biggest names, Coffee Rocks at Rainbow Bar and Restaurant owner Michael Read said.
"He was sitting in front of our restaurant the other day and everyone was just walking past and nobody recognised him," Mr Read said of Thor star Chris Hemsworth.
"They come here and they can be themselves.
"They are down surfing at Double Island Point most days.
"And they share themselves around - they go into all the different business in town."
The home-grown Aussie star who lives in Byron Bay with Spanish model and actress wife Elsa Pataky and their three children, brought Hollywood's Matt Damon and his family to Rainbow Beach in April.
This time, just two months later, he was back with his famous travel buddy as part of a larger group of families, Mr Read said.
On his first recorded stay at Rainbow Beach last winter he told Mr Read it had been the best holiday he had ever had.
"They always seem to extend their stay," Mr Read said.
"Now it's becoming more frequent."
Reminiscent of Byron Bay 40 years ago, the restaurant owner believes Rainbow Beach should be portrayed as the next 'celebrity safe haven' to deliver a niche type of tourism.
"We're hoping the circles he's mixing in, he's going to bring more and more stars," he said.
"We go out of our way to protect them from hoards of people and the media," he said.
"It'll never get as busy.
"I drove around Australia for two years - and this is the best place I could find to live."