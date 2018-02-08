Menu
They'll 'track you down to make sure you pay me my money'

Arthur Gorrie
by

A MARY Valley man, 52, breached a Domestic Violence Order on December 10 when he grabbed a woman's hands and threatened to have debt collectors "track her down" in a dispute over a missing $1700.

The court was told police received a 000 call on December 19 in which they could hear a dispute, including a man saying he would "have people track you down to make sure you pay me back my money."

The court was told the man, who cannot be named, gave the woman $1700 for truck registration, which she admitted spending on other things.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined the man $600 and said the man had grabbed the woman's hands and threatened to "track her down", breaching the good behaviour requirements of a DVO and had threatened to "track her down and extract the money.

Topics:  debt collection domestic violence gympie court gympie crime mary valley

Gympie Times
