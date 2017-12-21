They'll steal your car or its identity

GYMPIE police have warned of a wave of vehicle thefts and a more subtle campaign to steal vehicle identities across the region.

Four reported car thefts in three weeks have prompted a warning about securing car keys, with reports of burglars breaking into homes to steal keys and vehicles.

In two of the four car stealing cases, thieves got the keys first, Senior Constable Deb Wruck said yesterday.

The thefts occurred at Southside, Bollier and Gympie.

And if there is one thing easier than stealing your car, stealing its number plates so that its identity can be used on another vehicle may be even easier for serious criminals.

"Over the past few weeks we have had two incidents where vehicle owners were not aware their number plates had been stolen and replaced with other stolen plates,” Sen Const Wruck said.

"The victims only notice the change down when something like a crash occurs involving their plates, and they get a phone call from police.”

Reported thefts involve a 1986 Holden Commodore (registration number 489MFD) stolen from Furness Road, Southside, with glitter flames painted on its sides and bonnet. As it has no motor, police believe it was shifted on a truck.

A white Nissan Skyline without plates was stolen from Lowe Road, Bollier.

A silver Kawasaki motorcycle (reg. 871CI) was stolen from Southside and a blue Hyundai i30 hatchback (464VHZ) was stolen from Gympie, Sen Const Wruck said.