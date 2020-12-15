Myrna McIntosh was a beloved mum, grandmother and great grandmother, and a stalwart of the Widgee community.

A Loving Tribute to Myrna Beryl McIntosh 28/07/1929 to 4/12/2020

The Widee community lost a beloved and special woman earlier this month, with the passing of Myrna McIntosh, wife of the late community stalwart and pioneer Inky McIntosh, and mother to Sherry, Gordon, Russell, Scott and Charlayne.

Myrna Beryl Plate was born on July 28, 1929 in Gympie.

She was the second chld and oldest daughter of Viv and Beryl Plate. Her sisters and brothers are Gordon, Errol, Todd, June and Audrey.

The family grew up on a dairy and small crops farm on Coppermine Creek Road, Langshaw. They were hard times but good times.

Myrna either walked or rode a horse to the Langshaw-Eel Creek and Mooloo State Schools with her sibings. Later she boarded in town to attend Gympie High School.

She used to take the cream truck into Gympie to attend sewing lessons at the School of Arts. Sewing became a passion which led to her teaching sewing at various schools.

Myrna designed and redesigned her own, her sister’s and daughter’s wedding dresses, bridesmaid dresses, deb dresses and ball gowns.

She continued to design and sew clothes for her children and grandchildren throughout her life. Many of the students at Widgee State School were dressed in uniforms made by Myrna.

The Plate famly was a very sporting family and Myrna excelled in athletics, netball and tennis. She carried her competitiveness into her later years, regularly winning the darts competition at her aged care home.

Myrna met Inky at a Pie Creek Hall dance. Although the conflicting story goes that Myrna met Inky at a local Langshaw v Widgee cricket game while Myrna was scoring.

Her father and three brothers were all playing against Inky.

Myrna McIntosh was an iconic and beloved member of the tight-knit Widgee community.

It’s unclear which team won that day, but Inky definitely won Myrna’s heart.

He and Myrna were married in the Red Hill Presbyterian Church on June 7, 1952 and

honeymooned at Maroochydore. They then moved into their own home on the famiy Widgee Homestead property, where Myrna lived for 65 years.

The couple had five children - Sherry, Gordon, Russell, Scott and Charlayne - and Myrna was blessed with 15 grandchldren and nine great grandchildren.

She had a very fulfilling and happy country life in the Widgee community and saw lots of

bushfires, floods and droughts. She was an active member of the Widgee P&C Association, the Widgee Hall and Rec, the Widgee CWA, the Woolooga Red Cross, Widgee tennis and cricket clubs, Widgee Craft Group and Widgee Indoor Bowls. She supported Inky 100 per cent with his community commitments, which were many.

Myrna loved her home and her garden, and loved baking. She was well known for her famous

chocolate cake.

She and Inky formed Myrian Angus Stud in the mid 1960s, before changing over to Brangus in the mid 1970s.

Being members of the Australian Brangus Society they really enjoyed travelling to the many shows, sales, meetings and field days throughout Qld and NSW. Myrna often spoke of the lasting friendships with other members and their mutual love of black cattle.

Today, Myrian is still in the McIntosh family, with the fifth generation McIntosh now living on part of the Homestead property.

Myrna McIntosh was beloved by her family and the community.

Myrna and Inky enjoyed a love of travel. Their first holidays were on agricultural related bus trips with like-minded country people visitng other properties around Austraia. Their most enjoyable trip was a visit to The UK in 1997.

After suddenly losing the love of her life, Inky, 21 years ago, the Widgee community rallied around.

Myrna found a new love with the Widgee Craft Group with sewing and many new crafts. She also played indoors bowls which she thoroughly enjoyed and it again brought out her competitive streak from her younger sporting days.

“The family will be forever grateful to the Widgee community for their support of Myrna,” a family spokesman said.

“Myrna loved visits from her family and in recent years enjoyed getting to know her great grandchildren.

“In recent years we had to move Myrna away from her lifelong Widgee home due to dementia. We all found this a heart-breaking time.

“Myrna spent the past couple of years being lovingly cared for by the staff at Cooinda Aged Care Centre.

“Myrna passed peacefully. The world is a sadder place without Myrna in our lives. But Myrna touched each and every one of us. She has left us with many warm memories we will cherish forever.”

THE FAMILY