'They should've shot me,' injured man tells court

"THEY should've shot me like a dog years ago, like a horse,” a man suffering serious permanent injury told Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Cameron Davy pleaded guilty to a public nuisance offence and to driving with the marijuana by-product THC in his saliva on February 16.

But the court was told Davy's acquired brain injury had contributed to the erratic behaviour towards police, which led to both charges.

The court was told Davy encountered police at a Bruce Hwy service station and police, noting his "erratic behaviour,” thought he was affected by a drug.

The court was told he swore at police and had to be restrained.

"If you're going to take drugs, which is illegal, if you drive it can be detected,” Magistrate M Baldwin told Davy.

"I'm just in a lot of pain and the money has run out,” Davy said, referring to a payout he had received in compensation for his injury.

Mrs Baldwin fined him a total of $990 and disqualified him from driving for three months.