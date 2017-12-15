They met 72 years ago on Boxing Day at Baramba Ck

ANNIVERSARY: Bill and Phyllis Elliott first met through mutual friends at a Boxing Day Picnic at Barambah Creek in 1945.

ANNIVERSARY: Bill and Phyllis Elliott first met through mutual friends at a Boxing Day Picnic at Barambah Creek in 1945.

WILLIAM (Bill) and Phyllis Goschnick were married on December 6, 1947 in the Lutheran Church, Murgon.

Bill was born in the Glandore Hospital, Gympie, on March 10, 1923. He was the only son of George and Daisy Elliott of Kia Ora, east of Gympie.

Bill was educated at Kia Ora State School and then Gympie State High School.

Phyllis was born in Murgon on December 10, 1925. Phyllis was the only daughter of Bill and Emma Goschnick of Redgate, Murgon. She was educated at Redgate State School. She did not attend high school as there was no high school in Murgon.

Bill and Phyllis first met through mutual friends at a Boxing Day Picnic at Barambah Creek in 1945. Bill was living on a property owned by his father and uncle southeast of Goomeri and Phyllis lived with her parents on a farm at Redgate. They married after two years of courtship.

Bill and Phyllis lived at Berndale with Bill's parents until July 1949 when they took over the property Glenholme, Manumbar where they lived until March 1979.

They had four children: Gwen, Ian, Judy and Lindsay.

The children had correspondence school, except Judy who couldn't live at home because of asthma and lived in Goomeri with Phyllis' parents. After the children finished their schooling the girls had jobs in town and the boys stayed home on the property.

While at Goomeri, Bill was a councillor on the Kilkivan Shire Council for 15 years, president of the Goomeri Show Society for 11 years, as well as on a couple of other committees. He and Phyllis were involved with the Goomeri Bowls Club for many years, each taking on the roll of president of the Men's and Ladies Clubs.

In 1979 they sold Glenholme as the boys were more interested in farming than grazing cattle and moved of Banana to a farming property.

Lindsay is still on that property today. After a few years, Bill and Phyllis moved to a property at Rolleston. After a few years they moved to Kinka Beach to retire then to Yeppoon.

During their time at Yeppoon, Bill enjoyed fishing. After eight years they moved to Tewantin. After a few more moves they eventually finished up at Oxford Crest in Gympie.

Bill and Phyllis have four children, 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.