'They have devastated this town': Stirling subbies speak out

SHAKEN: Jones Hill Store co-owner Bruce Russell (front) and wife Delia (back left) are devastated to see the impact Stirling Homes' collapse has had on local subcontractors.

SHAKEN: Jones Hill Store co-owner Bruce Russell (front) and wife Delia (back left) are devastated to see the impact Stirling Homes' collapse has had on local subcontractors. Renee Pilcher

ANOTHER Gympie subcontractor caught up in the collapse of Stirling Homes has spoken on the pain it has caused his and other small businesses.

The Jones Hill Store appeared on a list of 113 "additional unsecured creditors” owed almost $1.4 million by Stirling Investments Qld Pty Ltd, in a report lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission by liquidator Chifley Advisory.

The report states the store is owed a projected amount of $5,769.01, which co-owner Bruce Russell said mostly consisted of unpaid fuel transactions.

MORE STIRLING HOMES COVERAGE

Mr Russell, who continues to run the store with wife Delia, said the disappointment of seeing a local business go under had been hard for him to stomach.

"They have devastated this town,” Mr Russell said.

"What p----- us off is there are other local businesses affected by this.

"They were a local business, that's why we supported them and that's why we kept supporting them, you want to see local businesses succeeding.”

Mr Russell said he did not expect to get his money back.

The liquidator reports lodged with ASIC revealed Stirling Investments Qld and PRB Construction, both run by Peter Ross Bazzan, had significant financial issues long before they collapsed.

Liquidator Gavin Moss said Stirling Investments may have been trading insolvent as early as June 30, 2016, and PRB Construction the year before that.

We continue an investigation today into the collapse of some dozens of building companies across Queensland who owe local subcontractors millions of dollars.

See pages 4 and 5 for our News Corp investigation into changing the law to protect subcontractors.

We have many subbies in the region whose stories we want to tell.

If you are a subcontractor who has been impacted please contact us at editor@gympietimes.com.

See extensive reads on this story on our website www.gympietimes.com where currently you can subscribe with just $1 for 28 days.