LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Camp Kerr activities

I SAW when trying to find a way to contact the military at Camp Kerr army base about a report about our houses shaking at Tin Can Bay from all the bombing.

I understand the army needs to train but has anyone wondered why there seems to be no fish for miles around lately?

Could it be the fact that over the weekend and pretty much yesterday and even worse today in morning, throughout day and just a few minutes ago in the evening they have been bombing the crap out of the ground, sending shockwaves through the earth so loud that it sounds like there is a civil war with cannons going on just up the road.

An M1A1 Abrams Main Battle Tank live fires during an exercise at Wide Bay Training Area. *** Local Caption *** M1A1 Abrams Tanks have live fired at the Wide Bay Training Area for the first time during a 2nd/14th Light Horse Regiment (Queensland Mounted Infantry) training exercise from 25 February 2 March 2019.The training aimed to test the tank crews gunnery skills to ensure they have all the nec

I live on the esplanade and my whole house has been shaking, all of the windows and walls and I am not surprised to see new cracks throughout the house roof and concrete slabs outside. I have lived here for over 2 years but never has this happened before.

We have no problems with often lots of gunfire and small explosions regularly occurring and the army conducting military exercises throughout the town from time to time and respect they have to train but where is the respect in return now?

Camp Kerr army training ground Goomboorian Gympie.

The explosions could be heard echoing across the water all the way to Rainbow Beach and no doubt Fraser Island. I have to wonder not only what its doing to our houses and earthworks let alone our marine and land environment. This is crazy-we aren’t at war and I see no need to continually blast the crap out of everything as being practise, especially this close to local residences. Is the army going to pay for repair to our cracked houses and foundations, or windows or groundworks?

Jennifer Sellwood, Tin Can Bay