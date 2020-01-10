Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

WATCH: ‘They got what they wanted and were straight out’

Donna Jones
10th Jan 2020 12:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GYMPIE shop-owner was left shaken after two armed robbers stormed her Horshoe Bend store and threatened her with a metal bar yesterday morning.

Ginger's Convenience Store owner Sandra Groundwater said the robbers - who took no more than 52 seconds to raid the store - covered their faces before they struck.

"I would have no description whatsoever because they were fully covered from what I saw," Mrs Groundwater said.

"But it could have been a lot worse. All I know is once they got what they wanted they were straight out."

The two men, obscuring their faces with hoodies, enetered the store about 5.15am.

They then threatened the 61-year-old shop owner before making off with less than $250 in cash and cigarettes from behind the counter.

Mrs Groundwater was not hurt in the robbery.

Police said the men are believed to be in their mid 20s, with a slim build and wearing hoodies, and coverings (such as motorcycle bandanas) over their lower faces and foreheads.

One was described as wearing a grey hoodie and shorts, while the other wore a dark coloured hoodie.

The men fled on foot down Horseshoe Bend towards Stewart Tce, and were spotted by a witness "ducking into" a property.

Mrs Groundwater said police believe the property was used as a thoroughfare by the thieves.

Police are still investigating the robbery, and have asked the public to come forward if they have information.

Gympie Times

Just In

    Woman dies in prison

    Woman dies in prison
    • 10th Jan 2020 6:54 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Region’s mid-summer pool closure due to ‘health risks’

        premium_icon Region’s mid-summer pool closure due to ‘health risks’

        News Gympie counsellor reveals the “health risk” behind the closure.

        VIDEO: Elderly man airlifted to hospital in stable condition

        premium_icon VIDEO: Elderly man airlifted to hospital in stable condition

        Breaking The driver lost control of the car before it crashed off the road.

        Popular Gympie shop struck by armed robbers

        premium_icon Popular Gympie shop struck by armed robbers

        News Staff member threatened in early morning crime.

        Clawsome! Mutant crab caught near Fraser Island

        premium_icon Clawsome! Mutant crab caught near Fraser Island

        Offbeat Three-clawed giant crab caught in creek.