WATCH: ‘They got what they wanted and were straight out’

WATCH: Armed robbers strike Gympie store: CCTV footage captures armed robbers in the act.

A GYMPIE shop-owner was left shaken after two armed robbers stormed her Horshoe Bend store and threatened her with a metal bar yesterday morning.

Ginger's Convenience Store owner Sandra Groundwater said the robbers - who took no more than 52 seconds to raid the store - covered their faces before they struck.

"I would have no description whatsoever because they were fully covered from what I saw," Mrs Groundwater said.

"But it could have been a lot worse. All I know is once they got what they wanted they were straight out."

The two men, obscuring their faces with hoodies, enetered the store about 5.15am.

They then threatened the 61-year-old shop owner before making off with less than $250 in cash and cigarettes from behind the counter.

Mrs Groundwater was not hurt in the robbery.

Police said the men are believed to be in their mid 20s, with a slim build and wearing hoodies, and coverings (such as motorcycle bandanas) over their lower faces and foreheads.

One was described as wearing a grey hoodie and shorts, while the other wore a dark coloured hoodie.

The men fled on foot down Horseshoe Bend towards Stewart Tce, and were spotted by a witness "ducking into" a property.

Mrs Groundwater said police believe the property was used as a thoroughfare by the thieves.

Police are still investigating the robbery, and have asked the public to come forward if they have information.