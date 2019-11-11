‘They came in with a crowbar’: Couple’s nightmare home

Dr Daniel Hamill and Grace Becker who live in "the worst street" in Earlville PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

A WAKING "nightmare" of break-ins, street violence and a feeling of being unsafe has proven too much for an Earlville couple who reluctantly plan to pull up stumps and leave Cairns for a new life in Victoria.

Hospitality worker Grace Becker and doctor Daniel Hamill said they love the Cairns lifestyle but their lives had been made a misery by drunk and drug-affected juvenile offenders and itinerants camping in the park next to their home.

"One of the times they broke in, they came with a crowbar and there is no way to know what a man is going to do to young females he finds in the house," Ms Becker said.

"We are not safe at all."

Much of the youth crime in Earlville is centred around Stockland Cairns. Picture: Marc McCormack

The pair have been broken into twice in the past 10 months.

"The second time he came back three weeks later with three other boys to show them how to break in and they ransacked the house," Ms Becker said.

Stolen cars dumped in the street, cans thrown over the fence, loud music, screaming abuse, graffiti and the threat of violence had become normal.

On paper the three bedroom renovated low-set home backing on to a park looked ideal but the reality for the couple was very different.

"(In the park) there is a lot of camping out. They will light a fire and there will be between 10 and 15 of them just sitting there for days on end playing music all through the night," Ms Becker said.

"It's fighting, there is a lot of drinking that happens in there. We can't walk our dog there, it's not safe. There's usually trolleys and stolen bikes and prams, everything you can imagine. It literally stinks down there sometimes," Ms Becker said.

One afternoon last week on the street, which the Cairns Post has chosen not to name, there was a large group of people camped outside the nearby Centrelink office, shirtless men yelling and people drinking and playing cards in the park.

The couple said feeling "unsupported" in their struggle and feeling of "never being safe" had taken a psychological toll.

"It's an absolute nightmare. I still literally have nightmares where I wake up thinking someone is breaking into the house," she said.

The couple will move at the first opportunity in January.

Neighbours Vicki and Brian Waring recently moved into a house on the street after having lived in a neighbouring area since 1995.

Ms Waring said they never would have done it if they'd known how bad it would get.

"The cops know me by name now. I'm ringing up every other night because of noise," she said.

Ms Waring said it had reached the point where her grandchildren weren't being allowed to stay over at their house because of the danger.

"Our daughter won't let her children stay here, Brian's had his car vandalised," she said.