Devils take out the minor premiership. L-R Troy Carlson (coach), Lucy Vella, Belita Gadd, Caitlin Sing, Tiana O'Sullivan, Elisha Young, Lorrie Cahill, Cindy Noffke, Lisa Rozynski, Siehanna Mickelo. Front row - Amelia Terare, Taylor Jardine, Madeline Blair, Joelene Scott, Ann Cleary and Ellen Mosby. Absent - Peta Dray, Sophia Fisher, Caitlin Urwin, Jemma Lee, Kym Waugh, Tania Clem, Teagan Webster.
News

These women are trailblazers for the future of Gympie sport

JOSH PRESTON
by
10th Aug 2019 12:00 PM
To those who complain about the negative news stories - here's a good news story - about one of our women's sporting teams and their remarkable achievements already this season.

Tomorrow afternoon our first ever Gympie Devils women's side will try to complete the unlikely triumph of becoming champions of the Sunshine Coast competition, in a year which has already seen them finish atop the league ladder.

MORE: Swans and Devils to lock horns in stadium blockbuster

Devils on hunt to cap maiden campaign with season silverware

Friday night after Friday night, these Devils have been tearing up the Jack Stokes Oval track under lights, setting an example for the rest of the club and the rest of the region.

A win tomorrow would be one for the history books, and a well-deserved reward for all the hard work.

Switching codes, the inaugural Gympie United women's sides have set incredible standards in the same year they ditched old rivalries and pulled on the same colours.

With finals fast approaching, the premier division squad sits third on the table - with full knowledge that they have every chance of walking away with the grand prize when all is said and done.

In an era where women are fighting every day to be recognised in the sporting arena, we should be thankful that the Gympie region is taking the lead.

Gympie Times

