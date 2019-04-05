Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PREDATORS: A goanna caught on a sensor camera eating a loggerhead turtle egg at Wreck Rock beach, south of Agnes Waters.
PREDATORS: A goanna caught on a sensor camera eating a loggerhead turtle egg at Wreck Rock beach, south of Agnes Waters.
Pets & Animals

These two projects are protecting our turtle populations

5th Apr 2019 11:00 AM | Updated: 1:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FUNDS from the Reef Trust Partnership is propelling two projects aimed at protecting the region's turtle populations.

The Wreck Rock Turtle Monitoring Project run by Turtle Care Volunteers Queensland is aimed at increasing hatching numbers at Wreck Rock Beach.

Volunteers will monitor population information provided to land managers and create response strategies to lessen the impact of threats such as climate and predation.

Project Team Turtle CQ delivered by Fitzroy Basin Association will be carried out along the Capricorn and Curtis coasts and is aimed at encouraging more community volunteers to help collect data on nesting marine turtles along the coasts.

Project data will be used to inform a behaviour change campaign which will help create further on-ground action to protect nesting beaches.

These projects, supported by the Great Barrier Reef Foundation, are two of 25 sharing $1.4million in funds.

environmental awareness great barrier reef foundation reef protection turtle conservation turtle hatchlings turtle nesting wreck rock
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Meet Gympie's rising triathlon star

    premium_icon Meet Gympie's rising triathlon star

    News Cleary competed against 50 competitors from 10 regions in the senior female category.

    • 5th Apr 2019 2:39 PM
    What's happening in sport in the Gympie region this weekend

    premium_icon What's happening in sport in the Gympie region this weekend

    News There will be something on offer for all fans of the sport.

    • 5th Apr 2019 12:57 PM
    Time to bring hammer down on unreliable Gympie train service

    premium_icon Time to bring hammer down on unreliable Gympie train service

    News Planes, meetings and exams are being missed, jobs jeopardised

    Best spots for fresh water anglers

    premium_icon Best spots for fresh water anglers

    News Fish feeding hard on the run-out tide.