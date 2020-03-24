These Gympie PTs have your back in coronavirus crisis

AS GYMS closed on Monday in the wake of strict guidelines by Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday, Gympie’s personal trainers are finding other methods to keep their clients exercising.

Snap Fitness Gympie is offering workouts online for their clients by posting daily videos.

Snap Fitness Gympie and Stay True Health and Fitness in Gympie are offering their clients at home workouts online.

“We have daily workouts posted on the free Snap App which you can access even if you are not a member and our personal trainers are posting videos on the Snap Fitness Gympie Facebook page,” Snap Fitness Gympie manager and personal trainer Kellie Mason said.

“We have been updating people online and also sharing motivational posts to provide a sense of calm”.

Personal trainer Jarryd Gorman, who was voted as Gympie’s best PT, is going to be posting videos on his Facebook page J.Gorman PT.

Stay True Health and Fitness co-owner and personal trainer Jemma Cowper said they were not only offering at home workouts but also conferences online.

Gympie's best trainer Jarryd Gorman is offering his clients videos on his Facebook Page J. Gorman PT.

“We are going to be sending our clients videos that they can follow along at home,’ she said.

“For our clients having that social aspect is important so we are also using video conferencing for yoga and catching up”.

Real Body Movement have made the switch to online classes offering one-on-one personal training and small and group classes.

Stay True Health and Fitness co-owner and personal trainer Jemma Cowper says the gym is offering classes online for their clients.

“We are having live sessions for our clients to keep the community aspect. We do not want people to be on mute, we want to hear the children in the background,” Real Body Movement co-owner and coach Fiona Keable said.

“We actually have a number of clients that we train online so we have gone through the teething process with the online system and have just adapted to having the whole training schedule online.

The Real body Movement owners Matt and Fiona Keable have moved their training schedule to online and because they have a few clients they were already teaching online, the transition has been relatively smooth.

“There are a few clients which have put their memberships on hold but the ones which are using the online system are enjoying it”.

SportsPower Gympie owner Tracey Hethorn said there had been a spike in people buying hand weights, resistance bands and benches.

Gympie gym The Real Body Movement community has had to move to online classes after the gym was closed on Monday. BACK FROM LEFT: Harrison Parker, Mackenzie Keable, Tony Dotta, Kyl Schoenmakers, Cara Shrimpton, Jonah Frampton, Kylie Long, Wendy Frampton, Matt Keable MIDDLE FROM LEFT: Cassie Ledger, Mahalia Bower, Bec Duggan, Fiona Keable, Monique Webbe, Liz Cruikshank. FRONT FROM LEFT: Jimi Dugga

“People came in yesterday before 12pm because they were confused about what was open but otherwise we have been pretty quiet,” she said.

“We sold someone a home gym, there have been a few benches sold but mainly hand held weights and resistance bands, something that you can do at home”.