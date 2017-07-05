These Gympie medical students are suckers for punishment

HARD SLOG: Arianne Kollosche and Neralie Shuker are walking the 100km Sydney Oxfam Trailwalker on August 25-27.

TWO Gympie medical students have committed to walk 100kms to raise money for global charity Oxfam, by walking the charity Trailwalker event in Sydney next month.

Arianne Kollosche, 23, of Brisbane, and Neralie Shuker, 22, of Tweed, are now Gympie locals by admission, finishing their medical degrees while working at Gympie Hospital's clinical school.

The two women are joined by friends, Emily Rayers, 27, and Sacha Wynter, 24, for the walk north of Sydney, along the Great North Walk and the Hawkesbury Walking Track on August 25-27.

Ms Kollosche, who aims to be a rural doctor, joked the final year Griffith University medical students had nothing better to do with their time.

"We are all passionate about global health and raising awareness,” she said.

"So we decided to help Oxfam by doing the Trailwalker.

"Our friend Emily asked if we wanted to put a team in, so we did.”

Ms Kollosche said the team were inspired to join for a good cause.

"Essentially, we are crazy,” she said.

"It's something Neralie and I have always talked about doing since undergrad.

"Neralie is a keen hiker and has done the Kokoda challenge.

"Through undergrad and our medical degree we had done lots of hikes and had spoken about it for a long time.”

Together, the women formed a team and named themselves These glutes are made for walking.

"Unfortunately it (Sydney Trailwalker) is the most challenging out of all the national walks. We are suckers for punishment, or we are completely delusional,” Ms Kollosche said.

"We have heaps of strategies, we have a few people helping us who have done it before, and we'll be doing an info night with them before we go.”

The women have set an optimistic estimated finish time of 32 hours, with the event setting a cut-off at 48 hours.

"We do walk at a fairly fast pace together but that's mainly on a fairly flat practice hike,” Ms Kollosche said.

"It depends on how hilly it is through the night.

"We'll just be happy to be crossing the line before the 48-hour mark.

"We are averagely (sic) fit and healthy. We'll definitely be strapping everything up.”

Ms Kollosche said the team had been training in the lead up to the event.

"We've done a few walks now and we plan to walk every weekend before the event,” she said.

"Last weekend I did the Gold Coast half marathon. I think I died and got reincarnated to finish the race.

"It was great; a friend and I have been working towards it for a long time.”

The women's next training walk is the 30km hike from Rainbow Beach to the Double Island Point Lighthouse.

"I don't think we'll be walking after the walk,” she quipped.

You can donate to Oxfam, and the team's walk on the Oxfam website by clicking here.