These guys are too hard to resist

1. Bronx
AGE:11 months
BREED:Staffordshire bull terrier (mix)
BRONX hasn't had the easiest start to life so far but the RSPCA has taken him under its wing. He's extremely eager to be somebody's special companion and is very ready to learn, love, play and celebrate life.
2. Target
AGE:1.5 years
BREED:Australian cattle dog/rottweiler (mix)
TARGET is a handsome young cattle dog cross who loves to get out and about and see the big wide world. He's energetic and enjoys a good run and play. Being a working breed he will need plenty to keep him busy.
3. Chicory
AGE:1.5 years
BREED:Bull arab (mix)
CHICORY is a delightfully playful young girl and would suit children of all ages and other tolerant dogs. She loves walks and plenty of activities in a large yard. And if you have other dogs who'd appreciate a playful friend, she'd enjoy meeting them too.
4. Chant
AGE:2 years
BREED:Bull terrier (mix)
CHANT needs to find a home that has a safe place for him to play and have fun but he does need some obedience training and he's not too keen on cats.
5. Cooper
AGE:4 years
BREED:German wire-haired pointer/irish wolfhound (mix)
COOPER is a gentle and respectful boy who enjoys gentle pats and lying around resting. He is pretty calm and chilled. He can be quite tense around other dogs so would prefer not to be taken to dog parks or off-lead areas.
6. Ninja
AGE:5 years
NINJA is a sweet, affectionate mature cat with lots of love and purrs to give. He is ready and raring to find a family who appreciates how awesome he is.
7. Kelly
AGE:1.5 years
KELLY is a young girl who is just waiting for someone to come and call her their own. I'm not too keen on those small humans though but I do love lots of scratches and lap time.
8. Celia
AGE:2 years
CELIA has come all the way from Townsville to Gympie in the hope of finding her new family here. She is looking forward to meeting any prospective adopters and convincing them she is the one.
9. Franco
AGE:8 months
FRANCO is a beautiful boy and currently looking for a new address, especially one that offers cuddles and plenty of lap time. Throw in a few toys and he's in heaven.
10. Captain
BREED:rooster (mix)
Captain is a nice natured fellow and would love to live a little way out of town. If there are nice looking young hens for him to look after, he's the boy you need.