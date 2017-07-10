These guys are too hard to resist

How could you possibly say 'no' to this face?

1. Bronx

AGE:

11 months

BREED:

Staffordshire bull terrier (mix)

BRONX hasn't had the easiest start to life so far but the RSPCA has taken him under its wing. He's extremely eager to be somebody's special companion and is very ready to learn, love, play and celebrate life.

2. Target

AGE:

1.5 years

BREED:

Australian cattle dog/rottweiler (mix)

TARGET is a handsome young cattle dog cross who loves to get out and about and see the big wide world. He's energetic and enjoys a good run and play. Being a working breed he will need plenty to keep him busy.

3. Chicory

AGE:

1.5 years

BREED:

Bull arab (mix)

CHICORY is a delightfully playful young girl and would suit children of all ages and other tolerant dogs. She loves walks and plenty of activities in a large yard. And if you have other dogs who'd appreciate a playful friend, she'd enjoy meeting them too.

4. Chant

AGE:

2 years

BREED:

Bull terrier (mix)

CHANT needs to find a home that has a safe place for him to play and have fun but he does need some obedience training and he's not too keen on cats.

5. Cooper

AGE:

4 years

BREED:

German wire-haired pointer/irish wolfhound (mix)

COOPER is a gentle and respectful boy who enjoys gentle pats and lying around resting. He is pretty calm and chilled. He can be quite tense around other dogs so would prefer not to be taken to dog parks or off-lead areas.

6. Ninja

AGE:

5 years

NINJA is a sweet, affectionate mature cat with lots of love and purrs to give. He is ready and raring to find a family who appreciates how awesome he is.

7. Kelly

AGE:

1.5 years

KELLY is a young girl who is just waiting for someone to come and call her their own. I'm not too keen on those small humans though but I do love lots of scratches and lap time.

8. Celia

AGE:

2 years

CELIA has come all the way from Townsville to Gympie in the hope of finding her new family here. She is looking forward to meeting any prospective adopters and convincing them she is the one.

9. Franco

AGE:

8 months

FRANCO is a beautiful boy and currently looking for a new address, especially one that offers cuddles and plenty of lap time. Throw in a few toys and he's in heaven.

10. Captain

BREED:

rooster (mix)

Captain is a nice natured fellow and would love to live a little way out of town. If there are nice looking young hens for him to look after, he's the boy you need.