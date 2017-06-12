These furry friends are waiting for you at the RSPCA

Playful Tigger is one of your possible future friends at the RSPCA looking for a new home.

LOOKING to make a furry new friend?

Then one of these might be just the companion you're looking for.

Mannie

Age: One year and one month

MANNIE is a handsome young boy looking for his new forever home.

Top of his wish list is to find a new home with lots of cuddles.

Midnight

Age: Six months

WOULD you like to be the proud owner of a lucky black cat?

If you would then come and meet Midnight.

He is really looking forward to finding a new forever family to give him lots of love and cuddles.

Saturn

Age: One year

SATURN is looking for a new forever home.

She can be a little shy but once she gets to know you and settles into her new home she will be your best friend forever.

Tigger

Age: 11 months

SWEETHEARTED Tigger is affectionate and loves to be right in the middle of all the action. Tigger is looking for an experienced cat home as he is a big personality.

Tilly

Age: Six months

TILLY is a young cat who is looking for a new home. She is still very much a kitten at heart and will fill your home with fun and laughter with all her kitty antics.

Bronx

Breed: American staffordshire bull terrier / bull arab (mixed)

Age: 10 months

BRONX loves to play in the sunshine with friends, with so many adventures to be had and just a little bit of training required.

He's looking for someone who likes to get out and about in the world as much as he does.

Chant

Breed: Bull terrier (mixed)

Age: Two years and one month

CHANT wants to be the best dog ever, and with some obedience training he could be exactly that.

He's looking for somewhere safe for him to play and have fun, but he's not too keen on those furry animals that meow.

Rabbit

Breed: Doberman / new zealand huntaway (mixed)

Age: One years

RABBIT is waiting patiently at the shelter for his new home. He's only young, but would love to receive lots of training, play and love.

Ridge

Breed: Rhodesian ridgeback / american staffordshire bull terrier (mixed)

Age: One year and two months

THIS well-mannered boy is eager to find a home so he can have his own space to play. Friendly and playful, he loves being around people and other dogs.

Target

Breed: Australian cattle dog / rottweiler (mixed)

Age: One year and three months

TARGET is a handsome young cattle dog who loves to explore the world. Very energetic, he loves nothing more than to play and run.

MORE INFORMATION: For details about adoption costs, visit www.rspcaqld.org.au.