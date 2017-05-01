25°
News

These fire rules may kill Gympie residents

Sherele Moody
| 1st May 2017 6:01 AM
Experts want the Queensland Government to change fire safety and environment regulations before its "one-hat-fits-all” legislation kills someone.
Experts want the Queensland Government to change fire safety and environment regulations before its "one-hat-fits-all” legislation kills someone. Liana Turner

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

INFLEXIBLE red tape is putting Gympie lives and properties at risk.

Experts are begging the Queensland Government to change fire safety and environment regulations before its "one-hat-fits-all" legislation kills someone.

There are fears countless houses across our region could go up in smoke because home owners are hamstrung by vegetation clearance rules that do not reflect the region's diverse flora and topography.

Currently, all property owners must clear bush and trees to a maximum distance of 1.5 times the height of the tallest vegetation adjacent to their buildings or 20m, whichever is greater.

If they remove more than this, they can be penalised for damaging the environment.

Often this limited clearance zone means properties are at greater risk of destruction because there is not enough room for fire appliances to enter safely to fight the blaze.

There is also concern that people building on steep slopes cannot have a larger clear area as fire travels faster uphill.

There were 259 fires in the Gympie local government area in the 12 months to February 28 - 221 were environmental and 38 blazes involved buildings.

Rural Fire Brigades Association Queensland has written to Deputy Premier Jackie Trad asking her to amend the Vegetation Management Act and the Sustainable Planning Act and urging her to meet with it and local firefighters about Gympie's specific legislative needs.

"In a lot of areas, we wouldn't consider the 20m clearance a defendable space," RFBAQ general manager Justin Choveaux told ARM Newsdesk.

"The State Government encourages resilient communities by asking households to be prepared for danger," Mr Choveaux said.

"If a family are not allowed to make their own home defendable, how can we build a resilient community?

"The only options are trying to defend an undefendable space and that puts yourself at risk or you clear around the property while the fire is heading your way and that is very dangerous.

"Being at imminent risk is the only time this extra vegetation clearance is legal."

Sandy Straits Rural Fire Brigade officer Graeme McWilliam said the rules meant the region's volunteer firefighters would struggle to protect some properties.

"Gympie area takes in quite a bit of different vegetation types," Mr McWilliam said.

"Over on the Rainbow Beach side you've got wallum which comes right out to the pine forests and on the western side you've got heavy wooded areas and grassland.

"You'll have some areas with slow-moving fires and low flame height, but in the areas where there is wallum-type heath, it can be very volatile because of the oils in the plant, so you get high flame heights.

"That's why you need to take into account vegetation type and topography."

Ms Trad's office said the government was considering the RFBAQ's request for change.

"The Palaszczuk Government recognises the importance of planning for bushfire protection and will shortly release updated bushfire mapping and guidance for councils and applicants," a spokeswoman for Ms Trad said.

- ARM NEWSDESK

 

Rural Fire Brigades Association Queensland general manager Justin Choveaux says it&#39;s time to amend the Vegetation Management Act and the Sustainable Planning Act to make clearing rules more flexible so they meet the needs of our region. Photo: Francesca McMackin
Rural Fire Brigades Association Queensland general manager Justin Choveaux says it's time to amend the Vegetation Management Act and the Sustainable Planning Act to make clearing rules more flexible so they meet the needs of our region. Photo: Francesca McMackin Francesca McMackin

AT A GLANCE

* 259 fires in the Gympie local government area from March 1, 2016 to February 28, 2017.

* 221 of these fires involved vegetation.

* 38 fires involved buildings and other infrastructure.

* Property owners must clear vegetation to a maximum distance of 1.5 times the height of the tallest vegetation adjacent to their buildings or 20m, whichever is greater.

* For every 10 degrees of slope, the forward rate of fire spread doubles. This means that a fire travelling 100m an hour on flat land will travel at 400m an hour on a 20-degree slope.

Source: QFES; Queensland Government

Topics:  deputy premier jackie trad fire graeme mcwilliam justin choveaux natural disasters planning queensland government rural fire brigades association queensland safety sandy straits rural fire brigade sustainable planning act vegetation management act

These fire rules may kill Gympie residents

These fire rules may kill Gympie residents

Fire experts urge Queensland Government to address 'one-hat-fits-all' fire clearance rules before someone is killed

Got TV problems on the Cooloola Coast? Here's what to do

Llew OBrien

Letter: Wide Bay MP outlines what frustrated residents should do

Koala spotters keep a friendly eye on Gympie's wildlife

Gympie Times photographer Leeroy Todd was so excited last year to see a koala in the wild for the first time. He snapped this picture while on a walk in Amamoor's Cedar Grove.

Did you submit some pics for Wild Koala Day? Check out these!

Massive day out at Gympie Property Shop event

Crowds of people gather for the major draw prize of $5000.

Thousands turn out for a free fun day on Saturday

Local Partners

Gympie earns the thanks of Lyme disease sufferer

Our region earns a heartfelt thank you

Book launch commemorates Gympie's military history

Robyn Dahl and Di Woodstock.

A loving, thoughtful tribute to Gympie's wartime heroes

Take a magical garden tour around Gympie region

INSPIRING: No matter what kind of gardener you are, there'll be inspiration galore in three Gympie region gardens which are being opened on Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7, in conjunction with the annual Gympie Garden Expo at the showgrounds.

Inspirational gardens open to the public

Ashton's plight: Curra event for paralysed three-year-old

STRONG BOND: Sapphira, Ashton and Avah Burns share a quiet moment at the Curra Country Club.

The Burns family hopes to provide more help for grandson,

Model plane madness as Warbirds ready for takeoff

IN FLIGHT ENTERTAINMENT: Tony Benstead's Corsair soars overhead at last year's Warbirds.

Tin Can Bay prepares to host model planes from across Qld.

American Gods a dream role for Ricky Whittle

THE 100 star talks mythology yand working with Ian McShane on highly-anticipated new series.

House Rules: "I watched as they destroyed my house"

Fiona and Nicole were both in shock at the move. Picture: Supplied

Contestant given just minutes before her entire home was demolished

'I feel incredible':Coast woman's weight loss win

Biggest Loser: Transformed contestant Nikki Henderson training at Mooloolaba Beach.

The weight loss show changed contestant Nikki Henderson's life

Amy and Tyson Murr feast on My Kitchen Rules win

SWEET SUCCESS: MKR 2017 winners Amy and Tyson Murr celebrate their glorious victory.

Controversial siblings secure $250,000 prize in MKR finale.

Massive day out at Gympie Property Shop event

Crowds of people gather for the major draw prize of $5000.

Thousands turn out for a free fun day on Saturday

Debut song from former Gympie singer 'Unearthed' by Triple J

Cover art for Kaitlin Grace's debut single, Begin Again, which is now available on Amazon, iTunes and Google Play Music.

Just like the title of her song, singer will Begin Again

Sam Thaiday stars in Broncos’ carpool karaoke

Sam Thaiday makes people laugh

private bush block 2 sell!

639 Arbortwentytwo Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $52,000!

Great position! Great outlook! Great price! Now all you need to do is build yourself a great new home! No better time than now to plan and build your new home and...

40 acres with 2 much 2 mention!

215 Pike Road, Woolooga 4570

3 2 4 NOW ONLY...

This really is a truly unique and beautiful property. So private with no neighbours in sight and certainly the only night light will be the stars. The photos have...

WANTING TO GET OUT OF TOWN TO ENJOY THE RURAL LIFESTYLE !!

67 North Deep Creek Road, North Deep Creek 4570

4 1 2 $329,000

With rural views over the tree studded fully fenced 5 acres with seasonal creek and dam. Less than 8 minutes drive to the Gympie CBD, and with the School bus at...

GREENER PASTURES

Lot 1 Smerdon Road, Southside 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $120,000

This beautiful 7.579ha (18.7 acres) of fully fenced green rolling pastures on the Mary River is now on the market. Situated only 5 minutes from Gympie CBD on...

2 just enjoy the simple things!

520 Beckmanns Road, Glenwood 4570

3 2 4 $249,000!

STOP! Just STOP. This is the 1! Private. Peaceful. 3.8 acres. 3 bed 2 bath. Office. Shed. Dam. Views. Price. Seriously life really can be so easy and affordable at...

DECEASED ESTATE

30 Musgrave Street, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 1 $195,000

Solid lowset brick home set on 1049m2 block. Fully fenced yard. Established gardens. Single carport. Plenty of room in the backyard for a shed or pool. Two...

MORTGAGEE SALE

25 Moonbrook Road, Lower Wonga 4570

4 3 5 Auction

Escape the rat race with this two storey brick home on 12 hectares (approx. 30 acres) at Lower Wonga suitable for dual living. You can enjoy the amazing 360 degree...

DECEASED ESTATE

1 Golf Links Circuit, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $290,000

Presents as new - this modern low set brick home is perfectly placed to capture the views over the golf course on a generous 840m2 allotment, with side access for...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

17 Lockhart Road, Victory Heights 4570

4 2 6 Auction

Featuring a quality highset brick home on 1.93Ha (5 acres approx.)on the popular east side of Gympie. Dual living with 4 bedrooms, ducted air-conditioning, ceiling...

you will want 2 come home to this 1!

123 Allen Road, Chatsworth 4570

4 2 8 OFFERS OVER...

When you think about home you will be thinking of this one! Just a really nice property for someone wanting to move to the countryside and enjoy life. You will...

Bishops to sell Mary Valley family home of 60 years

FOR SALE: Shane and Sandra Bishop outside their Mary Valley property Craigleigh.

Gympie cattle stalwarts set to move to central Queensland.

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Curra to get its own CBD - major shopping centre next year

BIG PLANS FOR CURRA: Project developers Wayne Hoskin and Barry Harrison at Gympie Regional Council's planning office.

Major new "town centre” for Curra

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!