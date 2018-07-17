These classic Queenslanders find passion in Gympie business

DREAM MAKER: Classic Queensland Homes co-owner Rod Fraser with Taylah McKenzie and Michael Learoyd, two of his young clients.

DREAM MAKER: Classic Queensland Homes co-owner Rod Fraser with Taylah McKenzie and Michael Learoyd, two of his young clients. Renee Albrecht

ROD and Liu Fraser shared a passion for classic Queensland homes long before they started their own business, so it was only fitting the pair went with that exact name on opening almost two years ago.

Following a long caravanning holiday, during which former panel beater Rod obtained his builder's license, the husband and wife duo "decided they wanted to have a go on their own” in an industry they enjoyed.

Liu said the "stars aligned” for the couple after they decided to take the holiday.

READ MORE

Liu and Rod Fraser of Classic Queensland Homes in their Bruce Highway office. Josh Preston

"We decided to sell our 250-acre farm and go travelling for 12 months,” she said.

"Rod had previously talked once or twice about getting his license, and I thought that was just talk, but when we went on that holiday he told me he was really going to do it.

"He would get up between 4 and 5 in the morning and do a couple of hours work while I was still asleep, and then we'd go off and do our travelling.”

Rod said the holiday was the perfect time to complete his license, which he described as a long and arduous process.

"It would have been a nightmare doing it on top of all my other work, it probably took about six months all up,” he said.

Gympie young home owners Taylah McKenzie and Michael Learoyd in the house built for them by Rod Fraser. Renee Albrecht

Now approaching two years since beginning their venture, Rod and Liu's passion for creating dream homes in the classic Queenslander style remains as strong as ever.

But it's not just houses Rod enjoys conceptualising.

"I like creating things and exploring different ideas, I built a barn for Liu's chooks in the Queenslander style, and our mailbox looks like a dairy cow,” he said.

"It's got udders and everything, we get people stopping and taking photos,” Liu added.

"We hope we can go into retirement with this business, whenever retirement may be.”