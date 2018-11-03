There's someone new in the Gympie Muster director's chair...

END OF AN ERA: Jeff Chandler was the program co-ordinator of The Gympie Muster for seven years. Photo Patrick Woods / The Gympie Times

A NEW dawn has arrived for the Gympie Muster, with outgoing program co-ordinator Jeff Chandler to be replaced by Brisbane-based artist manager Emily Murphy for 2019 and beyond.

Ms Murphy, a music tragic who has run her own business EM Media & Events since 2004, said she was "so excited” to work with the Muster team ahead of the festival's 40th year.

A NEW ERA: New Muster program co-ordinator Emily Murphy has promised exciting news for next year's festival. Contributed

"Muster is such an important community event and it appeals to me because it has purpose; in a way, it feels like coming home,” she said.

"I've been to a heap of festivals and one of my favourite things about them is when you discover a new talent.

"Muster has nurtured so many acts from when they were just starting out and that is a truly special legacy. It's one I intend to continue to build on in coming years.

"In 2019, the Muster team will deliver an event that festival goers know and love, with some exciting new elements to discover. Stay tuned for some exciting announcements early in the new year.

"My first cassettes were John Williamson and Graeme Connors, gifts from Dad. I still know pretty much all the words to Rip Rip Woodchip and my sisters and I can break out Let the Cane Fields Burn on request.

"The rise in Americana and different genres within country music is really exciting at the moment and here in Australia there are some really great acts coming through as well as of course those elders of the scene.”

A music industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience, Mr Chandler walks away from the Muster after seven successful years.

Mr Chandler said he looked forward to resuming as an artist manager under the Chandler MusicWorks banner with clients such as Sara Storer.

He said he was most proud of creating "unique programming” like such as the themed Festival Finale Concert, the Vox Guitar Jam, and Emerging Artist Showcase.

Applications are now open for musicians, street performers, dancers, workshop facilitators and performance artists wanting to perform next year.

Apply via muster.com.au before January 31, 2019.